Granby holds special town meeting for large-scale solar developments

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – The topic of solar energy was on the agenda for Granby residents Monday night.

A fairly large turnout for a special town meeting happened inside the Granby Junior/Senior High School. Residents were asked to vote on zoning changes for future large scale private solar farms.

The town is attempting to balance a small-town way of life – with new development. Right now, the town has a moratorium on solar development.

Their goal is to create rules and regulations on where and how solar farms can be built in Granby.

Jay Joyce, Granby Select Board Chairperson, told 22News, “We’d like to keep Granby in a country setting with what we call responsible solar. The land that abuts the road is the most valuable. Would you rather have solar along the border of the land where the town makes no revenue? Or would you rather have houses and then solar behind the houses?”

The results of the Monday meeting have not been released.