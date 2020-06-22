Granby holds town elections for Selectboard, School Committee and Library Trustee

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – One Hampshire county town held its annual election this afternoon amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Although we are in the middle of a pandemic, Granby still held its annual town election.

As polls opened at noon, voters were already entering Granby High School to cast their ballots for Selectboard, School Committee and Library Trustee.

Voters were asked to wear a mask.

Shields were also put up on the tables to limit contact.

One voter we spoke with said she felt very comfortable in there, despite covid19.

Granby resident Melanie Beaudreau told 22News, “They have masks and shields, they have sanitizing. Social distancing is perfect and I made sure to tell the police officer thank you for your service and that we stand behind him.”

Polls close at 6.