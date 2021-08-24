Granby horse leaves for Wyoming to be fitted with prosthetic leg

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A 13-year-old horse named Willis is on its way to Wyoming Tuesday afternoon to be fitted with a prosthetic leg.

As he prepared for his long journey, Willis’ owner Kim Goldsmith of Granby said an emotional goodbye to the animal she acquired earlier this year. Willis was born with a degenerative disease, which has caused permanent damage to one of his front legs. X-rays found a broken bone in his foot, which over-extended a tendon in his leg. Willis had surgery in New Hampshire to try and fix the issue, but it proved unsuccessful. A prosthetic leg is seen as the only solution.

“He’s a really good boy, he loves his treats, he especially loves hugs. I really love him.” Kim’s 9-year-old son, Tre

The surgery and recovery will cost $25,000. Through GoFundMe and additional donations, Kim raised $10,000 and is still hoping to raise $15,000.

“He’s got a will to live. He’s in no pain, you’ve got to give him a try and when he returns… we’ll have a party,” said Kim Goldsmith.

It may be month’s before Willis is back at the Goldsmith farm in Granby, where he will live out his days.