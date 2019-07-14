Granby ice cream shop celebrates 25 years of business

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A local ice cream shop celebrated a big milestone Saturday.

Cindy’s Drive-in in Granby is celebrating 25 years of business.

The ice cream shop on East State Street gave away 25 cent hot dogs to say “thank you.”

Former owner of Cindy’s Drive-in, Cynthia Maloni, told 22News, “We want the customers to enjoy themselves too. They can get ice cream anywhere and so we want to create an experience and let them have fun. We got the toys out here for the kids and that’s what it’s been all about all these years.”

There was also live music, a car show and face painting.