GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – After being missing for several months, Pickles the Pig has tragically passed away.

According to Granby Animal Control, Pickles was struck by a car on Thursday evening and did not survive.

The pig had been on the loose since the summer in Granby. On Tuesday, Pickles was spotted near the Carver and Chicopee Street intersection. Granby Animal Control, in a Facebook post, mentioned that The Granby Police Department, Belchertown Animal Control, Mill Valley Vet Clinic, and many others made efforts to help keep Pickles safe.

The town of Granby extends its gratitude to all the parties involved in the ongoing efforts to locate Pickles over the past several months.