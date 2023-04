GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granby police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two people in connection with an incident at CVS.

The department posted on Facebook Friday, two photos of two people that they say were involved in an incident at CVS the other day.

(Granby Police Department) (Granby Police Department)

If you have any information you are asked to call the Granby Police Department at 413-467-9222.