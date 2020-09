GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granby Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying the man pictured above.

According to police, he was last seen at the CVS on West State Street around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. He left in a white vehicle.

If you have any information on the man’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Granby Police at 413-467-9222.