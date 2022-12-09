GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Granby Police are still investigating a hit and run accident involving a bicyclist in June and have a new vehicle of interest.

Around 6:32 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, the Granby Police and Fire Departments were called to an accident on Batchelor Street where a bicyclist was hit. The driver of the vehicle had left the area and police are still looking to find the suspect.

On Friday, Granby Police shared a new photo of a possible vehicle that was allegedly involved in the hit and run.

Credit: Granby Police Department

If you have any information on the accident, you are asked to contact the Granby Police Department at 413-467-9222.