Granby Public School’s superintendent to step down

Hampshire County

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – After four years, Granby Public School’s Superintendent Sheryl Stanton has announced she will be stepping down on June 30.

According to a post published on Granby’s Public Schools Facebook page, Stanton has released a letter to students, families, and staff regarding her decision in stepping down from her position.

In the signed letter she stated Granby’s Public Schools Pupil Services Director, Carol Hepworth will be postponing her retirement to serve as the interim superintendent.

“Carol brings her energy, enthusiasm, and her commitment to students to this new role and I am very confident that the leadership team will continue to provide the school district and the Granby community with the steady leadership necessary to navigate these challenging times,” Stanton said.

Stanton added she is thankful to have served as superintendent and hopes the very best during the transition in finding a new superintendent.

Read additional remarks in the released letter below:

