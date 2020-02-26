1  of  2
Granby School Board votes down proposal to move 6th graders to the town’s high school

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Granby School District wanted to move its 6th graders into the high school so they can free up space at the elementary school. But a vote held on Tuesday night said otherwise.

The Granby School Board decided not to approve a proposal to move 6th graders out of the newly renovated East Meadow Elementary School and into the high school.

The Granby Junior-Senior High School is home to grades 7-12. The district wanted to add a 6th-grade class to the building, saying it frees up more space for the growing elementary school.

Granby School Superintendent Sheryl Stanton told 22News there isn’t enough room in the school to accommodate all of the students.

“Certainly, the school board took the vote that they took,” Stanton said. “So we will move forward with that vote behind us and we will work to move forward for next year.”

Stanton previously told 22News that if the proposal passed, 6th graders would have their own hallway and bathrooms while they get accustomed to their new surroundings.

