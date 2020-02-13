Granby school proposes moving 6th graders into high school building

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – One Hampshire County School District has proposed moving sixth-graders out of the elementary school and into the high school.

This is a decision that has polarized the community. Wednesday night, the Granby Junior-Senior High School is home to grades 7th-12th. Now, the school district wants to add a 6th-grade class to the building as well, saying it frees up more space for the growing elementary school.

Granby’s Public Elementary School – East Meadow School has had an increase in enrollment.

According to Granby’s School Superintendent Sheryl Stanton, there isn’t enough room in the school to accommodate all of the students, so the school district proposed moving 6th grade to the Granby Junior-Senior High School.

Something that some parents don’t want to see happens. 22News spoke with a parent who declined to be on camera about why she doesn’t agree with this proposal.

“Words that they might be hearing in hallways, expressions, things that might be going on in the bathroom,” said the parent said. “These kids could be 10 or 11 years old, potentially in a building with 18 and 19-year-olds.”

That parent also added that she would feel better if 6th through 8th grade were all together and kept completely separate from the 9 through 12th graders. As of right now, at the junior-senior high, 7th and 8th graders transition to classes at the same time the high schoolers do.

However, the Superintendent said if the proposal passes, 6th graders would have their own hallway and bathrooms while they get accustomed to their new surroundings. The vote to move 6th grade to the high school is taking place at the next school committee meeting which is February 25.