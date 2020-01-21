Breaking News
MGM Springfield announces new President
1  of  2
Watch Live
6:30PM: Governor Charlie Baker to deliver State of the Commonwealth Address Trump impeachment trial: Senate to debate rules, procedures ahead of opening statements

Granby school to hold “Granby To Go” food drive

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
granby junior senior high school_343602

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Granby junior and senior high school will be holding a food drive through its Granby To Go program.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the food drive will be held on Saturday, February 1st from 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm and is to benefit students in the Granby School district.

Granby To Go is a public non-profit program for the Granby Public Schools community. The program comes together to provide food, clothing, and resources for referrals to outreach services to individuals and families regardless of their social economic status within the town of Granby.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Trending Stories