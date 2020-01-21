Granby school to hold “Granby To Go” food drive

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Granby junior and senior high school will be holding a food drive through its Granby To Go program.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the food drive will be held on Saturday, February 1st from 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm and is to benefit students in the Granby School district.

Granby To Go is a public non-profit program for the Granby Public Schools community. The program comes together to provide food, clothing, and resources for referrals to outreach services to individuals and families regardless of their social economic status within the town of Granby.