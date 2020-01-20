Granby, state police investigating unattended death

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Granby police and the Massachusetts State Police are investigating the death of a man inside a home over the weekend.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that the body of a man was discovered inside a house on Pleasant Street Sunday afternoon. It is being investigated as an unattended death.

No other information is being made available at this time.

The term “unattended death” refers to when a person dies alone, and the body is not immediately discovered.