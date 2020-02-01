Granby To Go drive supports students and families in need

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Every community has families struggling to put food on the table and clothes on their back.

A volunteer organization called “Granby To Go” operates out of the Granby Junior Senior High School, providing food, clothing and toiletries to students and their families having trouble making ends meet.

Judy DeLong founded the non-profit two years ago to meet the need in the Hampshire county town of 6,300 residents.

“It’s all across America, it’s not just Granby or Springfield and Holyoke. It’s all over the country,” she told 22News. “The satisfaction for me is seeing that the students feel they have hope.”

Judy LaPlante heads up a community food drive this weekend. She recently came aboard Granby To Go.

“I saw the need and I said I have to help. I decided to organize the food drive,” LaPlante said.

Student volunteers are indispensable to the success of Granby To Go. Robert Jenks, a junior told 22News, “I’m helping stock shelves and fill bags for the families in need. It makes me feel sad and I want to help them.”

No weekend break for the volunteers at Granby To Go as they fill their schedules providing the basic needs for neighbors.