AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Local residents and their four legged friends gather Wednesday to celebrate a new dog park opening in Amherst.

The new park is located on Old Belchertown Road and is the culmination of efforts by the dog park task force that was formed back in 2017. Town officials were there to welcome the new dog park with a ribbon cutting ceremony and of course welcomed all dogs to celebrate as well.

“This is about building community. People want to get together with their dogs and they want to come out here with a cup of coffee on a Sunday or Saturday morning and meet new people and form groups and enhance the community of Amherst.”

The dog park will be open to the public seven days a week.