HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a grand opening ceremony for the new JCPenny Beauty at the Hampshire Mall on Friday.

To celebrate the opening, JCPenney Beauty will be treating the first 50 guests in line for their 11:00 a.m. opening on Friday, and at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday with gift cards that are valued at up to $100, according to a news release from the Hampshire Mall.

The department store’s opening is part of their national roll-out of around 600 locations that feature a flagship partnership with thirteen lune, “a fist of its kind e-commerce platform designed to inspire the discovery of BIPOC-founded beauty brands that resonate with people of all colors.”

The new JCPenney Beauty and JCPenney Salon will now provide a fully integrated experience that will offer more than 250 unique beauty brands across makeup, skincare, fragrance, haircare, wellness, and more.

Since last fall, JCPenney Beauty has added 75 BIPOC-founded and ally brands to their assortment including EleVen by Venus Williams, MinttyMakeup, Buttah, Monika Blunder, Wander Beauty, NCLA Beauty, and Vamigas.

The grand opening ceremony will take place on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the Hampshire Mall.