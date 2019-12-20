Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce awards $150K to local non-profits

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce announced a $150,000 investment.

In a ceremony Thursday, State Senator Jo Comerford and Mayor of Northampton David Narkewicz joined community members to announce the funding.

The money was awarded to four regional non-profits that address pressing needs in the region.

“This will help the organizations that are working to help the people of Northampton and the greater Hampshire County area,” said Comerford.

The Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce is a member supported, non-profit organization.