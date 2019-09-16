Greenfield man struck by car while helping crash victim in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – A 19-year-old Greenfield man was struck by a car while assisting a victim of another crash on 1-91 North in Northampton Sunday night.

Massachusetts State Police Lt. Tom Ryan told 22News, a 19-year-old man from Hartford was traveling in a Ford Focus on I-91 North near Exit 18 when he crashed into a guard rail and then crashed into the median around 9:35 p.m.

A 52-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, both from Greenfield, pulled over on the left shoulder and exited their car to help that crash victim.

Ryan said while the two men were helping him, the 19-year-old Greenfield man was struck by a Chevy Malibu driven by a 35-year-old woman from Agawam. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford Focus involved in the initial crash was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital with minor injuries. No one else was injured.

Two lanes on I-91 North and one lane on I-91 South were closed for three and half hours following the two accidents.

The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section are continuing to look into what led up to the crashes. No charges have been filed at this time.

State Police was assisted by Northampton and Holyoke Fire, EMS, and MassDOT.