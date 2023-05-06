GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to the Greenfield Police Department they received a large number of reported breaking and entering to unlocked vehicles with calls overnight and into the morning Saturday.

Police say they have arrested two in connection with the thefts and a large amount of stolen property was recovered. Police are asking the public to contact the Police Department if they presume their vehicle was broken into.

Individuals are asked to contact the Greenfield Police Department at (413)-773-5411 to report it.