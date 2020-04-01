Greenfield residents find unique way to enjoy stay-at-home order during pandemic

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you drive through neighborhoods in Greenfield, you may notice stuffed teddy bears in people’s windows, well, there is a reason behind it.

All over Greenfield, people are setting up displays of teddy bears, either in windows or front porches for families to look at. Organizers say it’s a fun way to practice social distancing while kids are out of school.

They say by putting teddy bears in their windows, it’s turning children into stuffed animal scavenger hunters. Heidi Shattuzk, an organizer of this fun-filled creative activity, told 22News that the teddy bears are a way to bring fun and help raise the mood during this pandemic.

“Everything is strange right now so I thought what can we do to make things a little fun to be able to safely have an activity that can be educational and use different tools make it a fun activity for families to do together while also self-isolating,” said Shattuzk.

There is a Facebook group called ‘Teddy Bear Hunt’, and it has more than 1,000 people in it. There is even an interactive map of where families can find the bears.

Organizers said they hope to come up with other ideas to help keep kids busy while they are out of school.