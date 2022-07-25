HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hadley Fire Department is reminding residents to be careful when using grills after a barbeque grill caught a home on fire.

According to the Hadley Fire Department, crews were called to a report of a barbeque grill fire Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival, crews were able to control the propane tank fueled fire quickly before it spread to the roof of the home.

Hadley firefighters also were called to assist with a fire in Northampton earlier this month caused by a grill too close to the home. The department is asking residents to keep their grill a minimum of 10 feet away from any structure when in use.

(Hadley Fire Department)

(Hadley Fire Department)

(Hadley Fire Department)

(Hadley Fire Department)

Always grill outdoors.

Grills must be 10 feet from the side of a building unless the manufacturer’s instructions say it can be closer. Make sure grills are not underneath overhanging branches.

Grills cannot be used on a porch, balcony or deck with a roof, overhang or wall (other than the exterior of the building).

Grills can only be used on open first floor porches, decks or patios if there is an outdoor stairway to the ground, or the porch is at ground level.

Grills cannot be used on fire escapes.

Place grills away from the house and deck railings.

Keep all matches, lighters and lighter fluid away from children.

Keep children and pets three feet away from grills. Children should never play near grills or propane cylinders.

Gas Grill Safety

Safe Cooking

Open the grill lid when you light it. Propane can build up inside and when ignited, the lid may blow off.

If you smell gas while cooking, turn off and get away from the grill. Call 911 from a safe location. Do not move the grill.

Always turn off the burners and close the propane cylinder when done cooking.

Never leave a burning grill unattended.

Handling Propane

Keep all propane outdoors, at least 10 feet away from building openings such as doors, windows and dryer vents, and 20 feet away from air intake vents and ignition sources.

Do not smoke while handling a propane cylinder.

Store propane cylinders upright in an outdoor, shaded area; do not leave cylinders in a vehicle; cylinders should not be used, stored, or transported where they can be exposed to high temperatures.

Gas Grill Care and Maintenance

Follow the instructions in your owner’s manual for the care and maintenance of your gas grill.

Check that all connections are tight before turning on the gas.

Detect leaks by dabbing the connections with a solution of soapy water and turning on the gas momentarily. If bubbles occur, there is a leak that must be fixed before the grill is used. Do not use matches or lighters to check for leaks.

Check the tubes to the burners for blockages resulting from insect nests or from grease. Use a pipe cleaner or wire to clear blockages.

Clean the grease trap every time you grill.

Take tanks and grills that need repair to a propane dealer or a qualified appliance repair person.

Replace propane cylinders that are old, rusty, or showing any other signs of disrepair.

Charcoal Grill Safety