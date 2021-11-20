Grow Food Northampton hosts winter farmers market series at senior center

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Grow Food Northampton will begin their farmers market series on Saturday.

The events will consists of ten farmers markets located at the Northampton Senior Center located at 67 Conz Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market will feature local vendors offering a a variety of products such as: honey, maple products, cheese, meat, eggs, pies, prepared foods, crafts, plants and more.

Winter Market Series Dates: All markets will be from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

November 20 December 4 December 18 January 8 January 22 February 5 February 19 March 5 March 19 April 2

Winter Market Vendors:

Barberic Farm of Shelburne Crabapple Farm of Chesterfield Cricket Creek Farm of Williamstown Masa Mexicano of Florence Red Barn Honey Company of Northampton Red Fire Farm of Granby Sunrise Farms of Colrain Sweet Birch Herbals of Ashfield Twin Oaks Farm of Feeding Hills Winter Moon Roots of Hadley

According to a news release sent to 22News from Niki Lankowski at Grow Food Northampton, they will double SNAP benefits up to $10 per customer at each market.

“Following a successful farmers market season at Tuesday Market, we are happy to continue to provide this valuable resource to the community through the winter months. I look forward to seeing many regular vendors and customers at the Winter Market beginning this Saturday,” said Grow Food Northampton’s Farmers Market Manager Helen Kahn.

For all in attendance COVID-19 safety measures must be followed such as mandatory masks for all people inside the senior center. The event organizers also encourage physical distancing and no eating or drinking in the building.