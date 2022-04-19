NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite the cooler temperatures Northampton’s Tuesday farmers market has returned, a sure sign of warmer days ahead.

Grow Food Northampton is thrilled to be back, and so are the vendors and the community. For years this market has brought locally grown producers to the people of the Pioneer Valley.

“One thing that makes us very popular is that we have a SNAP match program, so if you have an EBT card you can double your snap up to ten dollars per market. We also have vendors who accept HIP,” said Helen Kahn, Farmers Market Manager for Grow Food Northampton.

These food benefit programs allow people to purchase an extra $40 to $80 in fresh produce every month.

Tuesday’s opening market featured 22 vendors, but over 30 different vendors will be joining the market throughout the season. In addition to fresh local produce, customers can purchase prepared foods and locally made products and crafts, listen to live music, and have chances to win prizes.

This is the 15th season of the market, and the 7th year Grow Food Northampton has been managing. The market will be held in the plaza between Thorne’s Marketplace and the parking garage every Tuesday from 1:30 to 6:30, now through November 9th.

Grow Food Northampton will also be offering workshops on gardening topics. They will be held in person at the Community Farm at 140 Meadow Street, Florence. For more information on services and programs from Grow Food Northampton use this link for the website.