NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Grow Food Northampton (GFN) is set to launch its Winter Market series this Saturday, November 18, at the Northampton Senior Center, located at 67 Conz Street.

The markets, scheduled every other Saturday through March 23rd from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., will feature over twenty vendors offering an extensive range of locally produced goods.

The opening market on Saturday promises an array of products just in time for Thanksgiving, with subsequent holiday markets on December 2 and December 16 hosting more than 30 vendors offering locally made gifts alongside farm and food products.

Throughout the season, shoppers can expect an abundance of produce, honey, cheese, meat, maple syrup, mushrooms, microgreens, eggs, pierogi, bread, macarons, teas, tinctures, African simmer sauces, spices, hot prepared foods, jewelry, art, natural candles, body balms, and more.

The Winter Market will include a designated eating area, allowing shoppers to enjoy locally prepared food and drinks on-site. Live music will be a feature this year, with local musicians performing throughout the season. Chris Gentes will be playing the piano at the inaugural market.

The GFN Winter Market serves as an essential resource for low-income residents receiving SNAP benefits. Through the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP), all SNAP recipients in MA receive an extra $40-$80 (depending on household size) to spend on fruits and vegetables directly from local farmers. Additionally, GFN will double SNAP benefits up to $10 per customer at each market, making fresh local food more affordable.

Helen Kahn, Grow Food Northampton’s Farmers Market Manager, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming season, stating, “We are looking forward to a rich and vibrant Winter Market season. The market continues to grow, and there will be more local vendors than ever this year. We are grateful to the Northampton Senior Center for hosting us and providing a welcoming environment for shopping, eating, and meeting with friends and family while listening to live local music and supporting the local food economy. Grow Food Northampton is really pleased to be able to sustain this important resource for our farmers and community members year-round.”

The market will feature vendors such as:

Allechant Macarons

Barberic Farm

Bakers Lane Biscotti

Beaumont Berries

Crabapple Farm

Cricket Creek Farm

Davenport Maple Farm

Dusty Goat Farm Microgreens

Grown Up Farm

HAPI African Gourmet

Hearthstone Artisan Bakery

Holyoke Hummus Company

LifeBooch Kombucha

Masa Mexicano

Meadowfed Lamb

P’Frogi by Irida

Push for Joy coffee and baked goods

Red Barn Honey Company

Red Fire Farm

Sleepy Owl Herbs at Hemenway Hill Farm

Underline Farm

Winter Moon Roots