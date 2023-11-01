NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A homeless encampment continues to grow in Hampshire County, and now the mayor of the city is reacting to the issue.

Near Texas Road in Northampton, you can see a campsite made up of dozens of tents. This is causing some community concern.

The Northampton mayor’s office sent 22News a statement regarding the growing problem. They say in part, “Mayor Sciarra wants to assure residents that the Northampton division of community care is on the ground, actively assessing the situation.”

She goes on to say, “The city is committed to finding a solution that serves the best interests of all involved parties.”