NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One day after the first gubernatorial debate, Democratic candidate Maura Healey visited Northampton speaking with local business leaders. Healey was listening to the concerns business owners have, from inflation to hiring.

The first stop on the small business tour; India House, which has been serving Indian cuisine since 1984. They said one of the challenges is hiring people with a culinary school background.

After that campaign stop, 22News asked Healey how she plans to prioritize western Massachusetts as Governor, “That means representation on boards and commission and agencies. It means delivering, specifically investments in education, in job training, in vocational program, in economic development.”

Afterwards Healey also visited 25 Central Clothing Store and Strada Shoes on Main Street. Her Republican opponent Geoff Diehl is expected to hold a business roundtable Friday in Westfield.