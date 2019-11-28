H.S. Football: Northampton Blue Devils vs Easthampton Eagles

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hampshire county rivalry game kicked off in Northampton Thursday morning.

The Easthampton Eagles and Northampton Blue Devils went head to head in their annual Thanksgiving game.

The game started at 10 a.m. Thursday and was held at Northampton High School.

Fans of all ages came out to take part in the Thanksgiving tradition. One Northampton High alum told 22News, “Thanksgiving Day is such a great tradition, even before I ever had a chance to play on the field.”

“You know as a young kid, coming to the games, looking at the big kids, seeing friends of family, it’s amazing,” Mark Patillo continued.

Coming into the game Northampton lead the all-time series between the two teams 4-0. That undefeated record extends to 5-0 with Thursday’s win.

The final score of the game: Northampton (20), Easthampton (0).