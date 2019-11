WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Quaboag Regional High School traveled to take on their traditional rival Ware in the latest edition of their Thanksgiving Day classic.

The Ware Indians upheld their winning season by the close score of 8-0 on home turf.

The score reflected the 2019 season both teams had compiled. Ware with an 8-2 record and Quaboag Regional with its record of 3-8.