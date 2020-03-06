Habitat for Humanity observes International Women Build Week

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Chamber of the Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity is observing International Women Build Week.

Women comprise at least 25 percent of their volunteer work force for the non-profit organization. Emma Gould of Hadley earns her living designing kitchens, on Thursday, she volunteered for Habitat for Humanity.

“It’s a real pleasure to be here with other women learning some really hands-on construction skills,” she told 22News. “I think that we feel empowered to make a change, to do some good. I think there’s a great opportunity for women.”

“Women are a strong workforce, they love to learn new things that’s why they’re out here during build week,” Megan McDonaugh, executive director of the non-profit added.

Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity works closely with volunteers from Lowe’s home improvement stores. Employee Kash Lopez volunteered during Women Build Week.

She told 22News, “Because this is my field, I have an associates degree in architecture and building design, so it’s really nice to get hands-on experience in all of this.”

Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity has built dozens of homes for families in need and are willing to assist in the construction since 1989.