Hadley Animal Control searching for dog owner

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hadley Animal Control is searching for the owner of this dog who was found Saturday.

According to Hadley Animal Control, the dog was found curled up in a field behind Mill Site Road in Hadley. The finder wasn’t able to find someone who recognized the dog within the area.

The dog is reported to be an older Britney mix who may have had puppies at one point.

If this is your dog, or you if you have any information on who the owner is, contact Hadley Animal Control at 413-584-0883.