HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – In Hadley, the annual town election has come to an end, and the voters have made their choices regarding the candidates they wish to see in the municipal government in the town.

This year’s town election resulted in a 12% turnout with 454 voters out of 3,811 registered Hadley voters casting ballots.

The following are the annual town election results from Tuesday, May 16th: