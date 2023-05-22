HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The ongoing construction on Route 9 coupled with multiple repaving projects are frustrating drivers in Hadley.

The Department of Public Works said that this construction is just the first year of a four year project on Route 9 and drivers 22News spoke to are already tired of it.

“It’s year after year, whether it was the bridge being done now, then the section down by the malls, then this section,” said Southampton resident Mark Nichols. He told 22News that the construction being done feels never ending.

On Monday morning, Nichols went to Wanczyk Nursery but what should’ve been a quick easy drive is now a frustrating ride on a convoluted route, “Right now, they’re paving this side and you can’t come this way… you can’t come from the center of Hadley and even coming in, it’s down to one lane. So if you’re in the wrong lane, you got to make the turn to the left, so I had to turn around and come back.”

For some people that live in the area, they said that they have been doing everything they can to avoid Route 9 for years.

“Fortunately, I’ve been basically avoiding Route 9 for many years now. I’ve developed a reliable route to go at all costs,” said Jeff Moss of Hadley.

For those who haven’t found another reliable route to avoid the construction though… the frustration persists.