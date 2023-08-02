HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hadley Family Medicine will be reopening its primary care office on Wednesday.

According to a news release from Mass General Brigham, Hadley Family Medicine, a member of the Cooley Dickinson Medical Group, the primary care office has been closed since a flood back in November 2022. The practice has undergone extensive renovations.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we worked through this unexpected event and we look forward to seeing patients in our newly renovated facility,” said medical director Dr. Everett Lamm.

The patients have been notified of the re-opening by Patient Gateway, which is an online portal and will also receive a letter in the mail. Patients will also be notified when the outpatient lab, which will not open initially with the rest of the clinic, re-opens, and are welcome to any of Cooley Dickinson’s other laboratory locations until they reopen.