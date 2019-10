HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – A farm in Hadley is attracting a lot of attention.

It’s hard not to pull over – and snap a picture. Sunflowers were planted on a field at Szawlowski Farms.

The sunflowers will provide the nutrients in the soil for next year’s potato crop.

One of the owners of Szawlowski’s told 22News sunflowers are a pretty alternative for winter rye.

If you would like to visit the farm, you can find it in the area where Hadley meets Sunderland on Plumtree Road.