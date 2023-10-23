HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hadley Fire Department is celebrating the addition of a new lifesaving vehicle to their department’s fleet.

A Basic Life Support ambulance was put into service Monday. It’s the first town-owned and operated BLS ambulance in the history of the department.

Fire Chief Michael Spanknebel told 22News the ambulance will cover second calls for service when the town’s primary contracted ambulance is on a call, “Our goal is to continue with the quickest possible response for those second calls and what that means is that this ambulance will be going out the door, so we don’t need to pull from our regional partners.”

The new ambulance will be staffed initially during daytime hours from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for seven days a week. It is anticipated that this new ambulance could be deployed to cover an estimated 100 to 150 missed secondary calls for service.