Hadley food drive aims to combat hunger

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – There are 650,000 people struggling with hunger in Massachusetts and 25 percent of them are children.

The Massachusetts Farm Bureau “Harvest For All” food drive was held at Barstow’s Dairy Store and Bakery in Hadley on Saturday to combat food insecurity in Western Massachusetts.

“Harvest for All” is a nationwide campaign, which has donated nearly 29 million pounds of food to food banks.

Local residents were encouraged to drop off local produce, meats, and dairy products to Barstow’ Dairy Store and Bakery. They were hoping to collect as much food as possible to feed families in need.



“Unfortunately for a lot of people in western Massachusetts it’s out of their budget to eat local, so we wanted too, since there are so many farms locally, to share some of our bounty,” said Denise Barstow, Marketing and Events Manager at Barstow’s Longview Farm. “This is a way for us to support local agriculture and combat hunger right here at home.”

The food items collected at Barstow’s Saturday included: sweet potatoes, tomatoes, zucchini, butter, and milk. All of the food will be distributed to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts in Hatfield.