Hadley in search of new town accountant

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hadley is looking for a new town accountant, after learning their current one is calling it quits.

Hadley is one of six Massachusetts towns looking for someone else to crunch the numbers after a Maryland-based company decided to close shop.

‘Baystate Municipal Accounting Group’ recently notified the towns of Ashburnham, Hadley, Hatfield, Millville, Monterrey and Warwick that it is ending it’s services with those communities at the end of the year. The communities now have until December 31 to find a new accountant. The company’s president said he’s closing his firm due to health issues.

Hadley has been using the agency’s services for about four years now.

Town Administrator, David Nixon said they are in the process of finding someone else.

“We are exploring our options with other towns for shared services,” Nixon said. “We are exploring with regional planning agencies that do municipal accounting and there is a number of private firms that do municipal accounting throughout New England, so we are talking to those outfits.”

The Baystate Municipal Accounting Group handled the towns’ municipal accounting — overseeing audits and managing its finances, which is about $21 million a year.

Nixon said they are not worried about finding someone else, but hope to have something concrete within a couple months.