Hadley museum receives grant to learn more about it’s history in western Massachusetts

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hadley museum has received a grant to support a new National Register historic district.

The Porter-Phelps-Huntington museum is an historic farmstead on the banks of the Connecticut River and museum officials hope to learn more about this history.

The museum announced that the Massachusetts Historical Commission has received a grant of $19,050 from the National Park Service. The grant will help update and expand existing National Register documentation for the museum property to include information on the enslaved people, indentured servants, and prisoners of war, who worked at the site in the 18th century.

Officials say it will help to provide a broader and more inclusive history of the site located on River Drive in Hadley.

“The Massachusetts Historical Commission will also be able to discover more information and the history of slavery in the Connecticut River Valley and in the north in general, a history we are only beginning to pay attention to.

The museum was built by Charles Porter-Phelps in 1816. It has been closed this year due to the pandemic. They are now relying on donations and small grants to keep them afloat.

This grant is just one of 18 distributed across the country.