HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Hadley is suggesting locations in town as cooling centers for anyone needing relief from the extreme heat.
- The Hadley Public Library at 50 Middle Street will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.
- The Hadley Senior Center at 46 Middle Street is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The lobby of the Public Safety Complex, 15 East Street is available from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Michael Spanknebel also suggests going to the air-conditioned Hampshire Mall at 367 Russell Street which is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.