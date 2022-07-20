HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Hadley is suggesting locations in town as cooling centers for anyone needing relief from the extreme heat.

The Hadley Public Library at 50 Middle Street will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.

The Hadley Senior Center at 46 Middle Street is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The lobby of the Public Safety Complex, 15 East Street is available from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Michael Spanknebel also suggests going to the air-conditioned Hampshire Mall at 367 Russell Street which is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.