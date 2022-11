HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – During the month of November, the Hadley Police Department will be collecting non-perishable goods for distribution to several local food banks.

The most requested items are rice and pastas, beans, canned fruits, and coffee. Other items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, soaps, and other cosmetic items are being requested.

You can bring your donations to the Safety Complex Lobby at the Hadley Police Department located at 15 East Street in Hadley.