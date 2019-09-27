Hadley Police investigating recent hemp thefts

Breaking News
HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – The Hadley Police Department has received numerous complaints recently about the theft of hemp in the area.

According to Hadley Police Lt. Mitchell Kuc, an investigation into the thefts last week led to two arrests as well as two people summonsed to court.

Due to the thefts, cameras have now been installed around the fields and the above photos are from a theft recently from two of the cameras.

Kuc said they have two license plates and a photo of one person who looked into the camera. The case is being investigated and charges are pending.

The looks and even smells a little like marijuana but has almost no THC content. It is being grown for commercial purposes, legally and is licensed by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission.

