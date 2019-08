HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A life-flight assistance has been requested in Hadley after two motorcycles crashed Friday night.

The Hadley Police Department is not releasing any further information about the accident.

No word on any road closures, the exact location of the accident or the extent of injuries reported in the accident.

We have a crew on the way. This is developing breaking news. 22News will bring you updates as we learn more.