HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hadley police is looking for an owner of a dog that was found in the Hadley Walmart parking lot.

According to the Hadley Police Department, the dog who is believed to be a pit mix has a chip that states his name is Calvin. Police say the chip is 10 and a half years old and the contact information on it no longer works.

The last known owner is Patricia Tessier from Springfield.

If you know the current owners, please call Hadley Police at 413-584-0883.