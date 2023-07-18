HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hadley Police Department is searching for a missing 72-year-old man.

Henry “Hank” Appleton was last seen at the Courtyard Marriott on Russell Street in Hadley at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Commonwealth Fusion Center. He was trying to get a cab to Northampton before he left the hotel on foot.

Hadley Police Department

Henry does not have a cell phone with him and is not operating a motor vehicle. He is described as a white man, 5’10” tall, and weighs 190 lbs. Henry was last seen wearing a navy-blue shirt with white flower outlines that have a tear on one of the sides, dark shorts, and hiking footwear.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Hadley Police Department at (413) 584-0883.