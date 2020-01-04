Hadley Police sergeant retires after more than 30 years

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hadley Police sergeant has retired after more than 30 years of serving the department and western Massachusetts. 

The Hadley Police Department announced the retirement of Sgt. Kenneth Hartwright in a Facebook post on Friday. 

“Today, after a lengthy and distinguished career, we said thank you to him. He chose to end his career here in Hadley and we wish him a farewell,” the department stated in the Facebook post. 

Former and present co-workers, along with residents and town leaders said thank you to Sgt. Hartwright for his hard work and dedication as a police officer. 

“We will miss you, Sarge,” stated Chief of Police Michael A. Mason. 

