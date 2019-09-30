Hadley police warning farmers after recent hemp thefts

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Hadley are warning hemp farmers after several individuals were seen stealing plants.

Hadley police have received numerous complaints recently about the theft of hemp in the area.

These are pictures of the individuals stealing hemp from a farm last week.

Two arrests have been made. Although police will not say which farms these pictures were taken, the hemp is being grown legally.

Police said it’s possible that some people mistake the hemp for marijuana, because it looks and smells just like it.

Hemp and marijuana are different varieties of the same plant but unlike marijuana, hemp has no psychoactive qualities.

That is because hemp does not have a significant amount of THC, which is the compound that causes someone to get high.

Camera’s have been installed around various fields in Hadley. Charges are pending for those individuals.

Police are reminding hemp farmers to be on the lookout.