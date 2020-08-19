Hadley Public Schools begin remotely on September 14 for 6 weeks

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hadley Public School Committee voted to return students to school this fall remotely for the first six weeks.

According to the Hadley Elementary School website, school begins Monday, September 14 for remote learning and in-person learning for eligible students. The deadline to respond for in-person learning is August 21. For more information call 413-584-5011.

The School Committee will reevaluate at six weeks to determine whether the schools can transition to hybrid or in-person. The class lists will be posted by August 25 and families will also be notified by email.

The reopening plan for Hadley Public Schools documents include 39 pages submitted to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education describing the reopening plan for remote learning plans, hybrid learning models, in-person learning, response protocols for COVID-19 exposure, transportation and food services.

Remote Learning Plan

All districts are required to have a plan for operating a remote learning program. The remote learning program must be available for individual students who require or choose a remote learning option, symptomatic students who need a short-term remote learning option during isolation, asymptomatic students who come into contact with a COVID-19 carrier and need a short-term remote learning option during isolation, and for all students in the event of future classroom or school closures due to COVID-19.

The school committee has revised their Expectations for Remote Learning to align with DESE Remote Learning Guidance for Fall FINAL. Throughout the school year, they will update the Instructional Continuity Plan to reflect additional guidance from DESE as it becomes available.

Refer to this graphic for a visual of phases beginning with remote learning.

Parents/caregivers are responsible for ensuring their child attends school every day, whether for in-person or remote learning, as long as children do not present symptoms of COVID-19.

Each school will investigate extended absences and make and document reasonable efforts to locate the student and determine the reason for nonattendance. Each school will work directly with families to identify barriers to student attendance and to support families in alleviating these challenges. When appropriate, schools will create formal support plans for students and families experiencing challenges.