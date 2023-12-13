HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of Hadley had a chance to vote on two questions during a special election on Tuesday.

Both questions asked if the town of Hadley should be allowed to exempt the certain item from the provisions of Proposition 2½. Proposition 2½ places limits on the amount a town can raise real and property taxes for tax revenue, known as Levy.

Hadley residents voted in favor of exempting provisions of Proposition 2½ for the renovation costs of locker rooms at the Hopkins Academy but denied exempting provisions of Proposition 2½ for the costs of a new ladder truck for the Hadley Fire Department.

Question 1:

“Shall the Town of Hadley be allowed to exempt from the provisions of Proposition 2½, so-called, the amounts required to pay for the bond issued in order to pay the costs of renovation of the girls’ and boys’ locker rooms at Hopkins Academy and for all the costs related and incidental thereto?”

Yes votes – 375

No votes – 248

Question 2:

“Shall the Town of Hadley be allowed to exempt from the provisions of Proposition 2½, so-called, the amounts required to pay for the bonds issued in order to pay the costs of a new Ladder Truck for the Fire Department and for all the costs related and incidental thereto?”

Yes votes – 302

No votes – 322

A total of 624 Hadley residents voted in Tuesday’s special election.