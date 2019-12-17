Hadley residents prepare for incoming ballot questions

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hadley Residents should prepare for six questions on the ballot come Thursday.

They include a vote on a new school bus for the town’s public schools. It’s estimated to cost $120,000 and would cost an average taxpayer $8.57 per year for the next five years. The bus is the most expensive item on the ballot.

A back-up generator to provide power for the safety complex and additional equipment for road work is also on proposition two and a half debt-exclusion override ballot. Town Administrator, David Nixon, said these items are essential to the town, especially a new bus.

“The bus is on a 10-year replacement schedule. They are staggered so they come up every two or three years,” said Nixon. “The idea is that we want to make sure the buses that are transporting our children are safe and most efficient.”

If all the items on the ballot were to pass, the average resident would see an increase of $32.14 a year on their property tax bill for the next five years.

Polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m. at Hopkins Academy.