Hadley residents vote against debt exclusion

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hadley voters overwhelmingly voted down six debt exclusion questions Thursday night, avoiding an increase to property taxes.

All six questions looked to raise money for city equipment including emergency response equipment, school information technology, and a new mower. Over 400 Hadley residents turned up to vote.

The first question on the ballot came down to the wire, with 207 voting “yes” for a new emergency generator for the public safety complex, while 208 voted “no.” Any tax increase was too much for most Hadley residents.

Hadley resident, Hunter Downie told 22News, “I just don’t believe taxes should go up I believe they should be lower.”

Each question asked for between $30,000 and $120,000, with the average impact on property taxes per household coming in between $2.50 and $8.50 a year.